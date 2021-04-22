Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Diageo by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $476,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,642,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Diageo stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $183.25. 7,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,461. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $127.12 and a 52-week high of $181.00. The firm has a market cap of $107.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several research firms have commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

