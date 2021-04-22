Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $49.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a buy rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $71.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a neutral rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.29.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $75.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $88.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 23.09%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 28,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 23,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

