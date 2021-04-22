DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

DOCN has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $41.63 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In other news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

