Digitex Token (DGTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $5.13 Million

Digitex Token (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Digitex Token has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Digitex Token has a market cap of $5.92 million and $5.13 million worth of Digitex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digitex Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0064 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00069924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00019608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00094080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.17 or 0.00707433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,158.98 or 0.08013148 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Digitex Token Coin Profile

Digitex Token is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Token’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex Token’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures. The official message board for Digitex Token is digitexfutures.com/news. Digitex Token’s official website is digitexcity.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

