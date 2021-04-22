Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $37.82 Million Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Dell Technologies worth $37,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 213,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,956,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,253,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, III Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DELL stock opened at $101.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.10 and its 200-day moving average is $76.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.89 and a 52 week high of $103.80.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,140,952.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 633,754 shares of company stock worth $52,887,145. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

