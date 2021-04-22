Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 3,919 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 428,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 14,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,154,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $519,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after acquiring an additional 48,244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $712,388.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $90,110.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,094 shares of company stock worth $4,551,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $79.33 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $80.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $452.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.74.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

