Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,326 Shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,999,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,326 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Meredith were worth $38,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. S&T Bank boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 436,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meredith by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 25.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Meredith by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 17,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP stock opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.15. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Meredith Co. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $37.50.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.07. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

