DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Shares Up 2.3%

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) shot up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.09. 12,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 202,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities downgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $267.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $42.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Shaun Noll purchased 11,000 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 304,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,557.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.15% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

