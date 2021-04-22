Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Discovery were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Discovery by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

DISCK opened at $32.33 on Thursday. Discovery, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $66.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

