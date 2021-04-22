DISH Network Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:DISH)

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 75,302 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 630% compared to the average daily volume of 10,315 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DISH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DISH Network from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on DISH Network from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DISH Network currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.70.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $40.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $41.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.