Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DSEY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.67.

Shares of Diversey stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. Diversey has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15.

About Diversey

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

