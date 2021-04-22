DnB Asset Management AS Acquires 4,234 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 19.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,259 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Equifax were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,050,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $973,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,582 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,054,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $589,086,000 after acquiring an additional 308,570 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,534,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $295,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,050,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,501,000 after acquiring an additional 8,074 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,048,674 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,227,000 after acquiring an additional 75,530 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFX stock opened at $192.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $178.73 and a 200-day moving average of $174.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.23 and a 1-year high of $196.47.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. CIBC assumed coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.39.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

