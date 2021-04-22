DnB Asset Management AS Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth $118,000. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ares Management news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 56,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $2,958,701.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 197,194 shares of company stock valued at $10,172,923 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management stock opened at $55.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 101.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $59.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $406.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

