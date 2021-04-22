DnB Asset Management AS Increases Stock Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Masco by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Masco by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Masco by 160.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Masco by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masco in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.47.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,075 shares of company stock valued at $3,080,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day moving average of $56.19. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

