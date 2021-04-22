DnB Asset Management AS Invests $3.73 Million in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $394.80 on Thursday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $319.71 and a fifty-two week high of $435.58. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.40.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $422.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.24.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

