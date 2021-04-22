DnB Asset Management AS Sells 1,878 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMG. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,578,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,816,000 after buying an additional 3,241,602 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,265,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,017,000 after buying an additional 1,029,381 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,624,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,349,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,242,000 after buying an additional 598,621 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,019,000 after buying an additional 570,164 shares during the period. 15.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.06.

In other Warner Music Group news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.78 and its 200 day moving average is $34.65. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

