Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 44.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001325 BTC on exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $158.00 million and $3.19 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.94 or 0.00067314 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001651 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006003 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000108 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

