Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (TSE:DOL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$60.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.27.

Shares of DOL stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$58.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,522. The stock has a market cap of C$18.05 billion and a PE ratio of 32.14. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$41.12 and a 12-month high of C$58.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$53.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$51.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45.

In other news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 68,754 shares of Dollarama stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.06, for a total value of C$3,922,828.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,131,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$64,544,371.78. Also, Director Gregory David sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.74, for a total value of C$668,872.80. Insiders have sold 93,854 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,419 over the last 90 days.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

