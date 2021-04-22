DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co cut its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,367 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal comprises about 4.3% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $17,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.16. The stock had a trading volume of 18,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,649. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.59. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $43.26 and a twelve month high of $92.22.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BMO. Scotiabank raised Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

