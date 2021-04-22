DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Cuts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nottingham Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth $2,726,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 10.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,657 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.95. The stock had a trading volume of 192,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.61, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.65 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

