DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $5.81 Million Stock Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,990 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. EchoStar accounts for about 1.4% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in EchoStar by 2,012.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 66,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 36,300 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,680 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in EchoStar in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. 42.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EchoStar alerts:

SATS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EchoStar from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

EchoStar stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77 and a beta of 0.69. EchoStar Co. has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $35.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. EchoStar had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $489.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. EchoStar’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anders N. Johnson bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $469,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $515,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS).

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.