DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. CGI accounts for 2.5% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in CGI were worth $9,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in CGI by 3.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,370,000 after buying an additional 83,430 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in CGI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.67. 1,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,703. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.32. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.42 and a 12 month high of $87.31.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. CGI’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CGI from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

