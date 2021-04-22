DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Fortis were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTS. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

FTS traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 11,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,480. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.27. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.96.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.