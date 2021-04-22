DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Lowers Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KHC. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.64.

NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.08. The company had a trading volume of 187,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,452,101. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

