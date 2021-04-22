Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,042 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,864 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.57% of Dorian LPG worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,814 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPG shares. Pareto Securities raised shares of Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded Dorian LPG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NYSE:LPG opened at $13.80 on Thursday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $572.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $88.48 million during the quarter. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 25.20%.

In other Dorian LPG news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,219.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Hadjipateras sold 46,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $624,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,955,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,405,811. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 246,784 shares of company stock valued at $3,275,505 in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

