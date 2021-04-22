dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $170.80

dotdigital Group Plc (LON:DOTD)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 170.80 ($2.23) and traded as high as GBX 182.83 ($2.39). dotdigital Group shares last traded at GBX 179.40 ($2.34), with a volume of 435,142 shares traded.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of dotdigital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of £541.71 million and a P/E ratio of 50.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 171.09 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 161.52.

About dotdigital Group (LON:DOTD)

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

