Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,903 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 773.0% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total value of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.29, for a total transaction of $886,958.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom stock opened at $459.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.74 and a 12-month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.15.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

