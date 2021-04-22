Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $245,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 57,751 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 39,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 36,358 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.05.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $175.13 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.27 and a twelve month high of $184.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

