Douglas Lane & Associates LLC Has $322,000 Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LIN opened at $291.97 on Thursday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $172.76 and a 12 month high of $292.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $273.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $152.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. Linde’s payout ratio is 57.77%.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total value of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

