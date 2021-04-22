Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $155.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.91.

NYSE DOV opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.82. Dover has a 52-week low of $79.87 and a 52-week high of $148.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,471,000 after purchasing an additional 409,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Dover by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after purchasing an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Dover by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,575,000 after purchasing an additional 225,807 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

