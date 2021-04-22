Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.91.

NYSE:DOV opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.57 and its 200 day moving average is $124.82. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $148.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

