DubaiCoin Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,839.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 17% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $935,075.14 and approximately $7,839.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00028346 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00025622 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00009084 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (CRYPTO:DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

