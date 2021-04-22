Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Investment analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.55.

DRE opened at $45.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $28.80 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Eitel sold 3,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $154,264.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,209 shares in the company, valued at $133,109.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,399 shares of company stock worth $2,457,687 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

