Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dycom Industries in a report released on Sunday, April 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $750.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.67 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.33.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $92.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Dycom Industries has a 12 month low of $25.15 and a 12 month high of $101.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.62 and a beta of 1.62.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 25.6% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in Dycom Industries by 10.4% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 121,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total transaction of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

