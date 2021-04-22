Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,174,000 after purchasing an additional 458,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,010,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,890,000 after buying an additional 1,878,678 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,890,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,709,000 after buying an additional 2,396,323 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,026,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,022,000 after buying an additional 1,167,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 6,262,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,986,000 after buying an additional 2,286,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

DT stock opened at $50.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.09 and a 12-month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $182.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research started coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Dynatrace from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.29.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James K. Lines sold 10,000 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,261.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 233,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,087,468 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.