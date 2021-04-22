Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 10.81%.

Shares of Eagle Bancorp stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.66. The company had a trading volume of 110,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,635. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. Eagle Bancorp has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

EGBN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research downgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

