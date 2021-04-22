Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has $14.61 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Ridge Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 1.8% of Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after acquiring an additional 372,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates cut shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $325.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.14 and a 12-month high of $328.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.43.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

