Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 986,603 shares.The stock last traded at $20.15 and had previously closed at $19.77.

EBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

