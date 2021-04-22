eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,099 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of eBay by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 23,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,351,822.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,145.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EBAY opened at $61.48 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.32. The company has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.03%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.48.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

