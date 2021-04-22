eBoost (EBST) Price Tops $0.0674

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0674 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $6.74 million and approximately $295.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, eBoost has traded 53.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.41 or 0.00517483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005753 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000861 BTC.

About eBoost

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

