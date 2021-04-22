Edmp Inc. Acquires 12,056 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 352.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,056 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 1.9% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.67.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $701,558.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,441,659.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,589 shares of company stock valued at $9,347,645 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $120.78. The stock had a trading volume of 756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.44. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $121.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

