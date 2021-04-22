Edmp Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.87. 119,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,656,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market cap of $218.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $53.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSCO. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

