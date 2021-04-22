Edmp Inc. Makes New $200,000 Investment in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Edmp Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,616,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $673,829,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,193,199 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,875,000 after buying an additional 72,542 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after acquiring an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,242,000 after acquiring an additional 56,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,021,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,001,000 after purchasing an additional 202,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,903. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $188.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,267,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 399,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,659,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,420 shares of company stock worth $7,007,810 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.25.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

