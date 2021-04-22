Edmp Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000. Altria Group makes up 3.7% of Edmp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in Altria Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 14,272 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $974,000. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.40. The company had a trading volume of 53,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,962,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

