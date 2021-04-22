Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 255.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 375.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $95.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $95.96.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.84, for a total value of $672,127.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 371,613 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock worth $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

