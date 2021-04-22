Eight Capital Trims Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Target Price to C$11.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$11.25 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 55.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of TSE:SVM opened at C$7.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.04. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$4.81 and a 12 month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$69.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$74.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$579,700. Also, Director Rui Feng sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.18, for a total value of C$286,268.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,588,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$45,704,810.80. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,500 shares of company stock valued at $606,698.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

