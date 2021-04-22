Eldorado Gold (EGO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, analysts expect Eldorado Gold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $11.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49. Eldorado Gold has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EGO. CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

