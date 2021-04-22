Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at KeyCorp

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the game software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $141.04 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $867,629.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,221,958.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,346,419. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 881.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 223 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

