Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

EFN stock opened at C$14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$14.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$231.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

