Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY) traded up 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05. 5,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 3,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.64.

About Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUY)

Elisa Oyj provides data communications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Elisa Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elisa Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.